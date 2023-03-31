Following six years of service as the top fire official in Harker Heights, Fire Chief Paul Sims has announced he is leaving the department, effective April 28.
According to the city, Sims will transition to another position in Montgomery County.
Sims will be assistant fire chief with Montgomery County Emergency Services District #9 — Caney Creek Fire & Rescue, the city said in a news release Friday.
Montgomery County is in East Texas, north of Houston, and includes cities such as The Woodlands and Conroe.
“I am so proud of the fantastic men and women of the Harker Heights Fire Department family and what we have been able to accomplish,” Sims said in the news release. “From facing the dangers and challenges of their fire, EMS and special rescue duties during a crazy last couple of years to proactively reaching out to the community to better educate and engage our residents in the name of safety, they have always risen to the challenge.
“So, while I look forward to the new challenges ahead, I will sincerely miss being part of this outstanding organization in service to such a wonderful community.”
City Manager David Mitchell said Sims’ impact was seen by city leadership.
“Thanks to his outstanding leadership, the Harker Heights Fire Department has been recognized as an outstanding fire department. He has overseen the renovations of both of our fire stations and introduced a phase training plan to ensure consistent professional training for his staff,” Mitchell said in the release.
To celebrate his service to the city and to fire fighting, the city has planned a farewell ceremony for him. It will take place from 2-4 p.m. April 28 at the Central Fire Station, 401 Indian Trail
