Many local residents gathered in Harker Heights to visit a gun show going on this weekend.
The Real Texas Gun Show was held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and will be open again from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Harker Heights Event Center, 710 Edwards Drive.
There are around 75 different vendors at the gun show and around 100 people appeared to be inside around noon on Saturday.
There were countless rifles for recreation, sporting and hunting available as well as handguns of all calibers, shotguns and many other firearms. Many vendors were also selling ammunition as well as knives and other miscellaneous items.
Aubrey Sanders Jr., the owner of The Real Texas Gun Show, spoke about the event Saturday.
“We’re providing a service to people to try and get what they want under one roof no matter what it is, gun related, gun or knife or ammo related,” Sanders said. “Shows have been good, people have been scared, because they’re afraid of what the government is going to do.”
He went on to talk about how much he enjoys doing the shows around Texas.
“I’m a people person but also a gun guy, I was born and raised in Texas and I like all types of guns and I like going around and providing the service for people to socialize … it’s like an extended second family,” Sanders said. “I can’t think of a better job for me to have.”
Ricky Curlee was working a booth for Mountain Creek Range, a gun range in Killeen, at the gun show and he talked about why he and the range go to the shows.
“It’s great exposure for us, we’re local, we’re right here in the area so we get our name out there,” Curlee said.
He also spoke on the ability to be around like-minded people and socialize with other gun enthusiasts.
“It’s great, just communicating with people, being able to teach somebody that might not know something about these or talking to some of the older gentlemen that know more than I do. And I’m getting the knowledge that they know and I’m able to pass it on to other people,” he said.
He added that just about anything that will shoot is selling like crazy right now, and Sanders said that the show has any legal firearm a person can think of available.
The admission fee is $10 per person and children are free, according to Sanders.
The show will also be available in Harker Heights during the first weekend of every even numbered month.
