A Harker Heights High School graduate is in quarantine in Oklahoma City along with his Utah Jazz teammates after Rudy Gobert, a member of the Jazz tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday night.
The positive test result was reported just before the Jazz were going to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to the Los Angeles Times.
Royce O’Neale graduated from Harker Heights in 2011 following a stellar career and played in college at Denver and Baylor, but he was not selected in the 2015 NBA Draft, sending him across the globe to play professionally in Germany and Spain.
In 2017, however, his international career concluded thanks to a contract offer from the Jazz, ending years of diligently working toward obtaining his dream.
So far this season, O’Neale is averaging 6.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game in 64 games played, according to basketball-reference.com.
ESPN reported on Thursday that another teammate of Gobert and O’Neale on the Jazz, Donovan Mitchel, also tested positive for the coronavirus.
According to ESPN, players the Jazz have faced within the past 10 days are being told to self-quarantine.
Late Wednesday, the NBA suspended the season due to the virus.
