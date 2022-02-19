The Harker Heights High School hosted its first chess tournament on Feb. 12 where Killeen ISD high schools, middle schools and elementary schools competed for trophies and bragging rights.
Harker Heights High School won the overall high school team competition, with Harker Heights High School students Miguel Rocha and Riley Nailling taking home first place and second place respectively for the Knights.
“I am very proud of the success of this tournament, especially in regards to the participation of so many students, and I look forward to hosting more chess tournaments in the future,” said Harker Heights Principal Jorge Soldevila.
