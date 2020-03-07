HARKER HEIGHTS — The city of Harker Heights held its annual Spring Outdoor Expo on Saturday at the Harker Heights Activities Center, 400 Indian Trail, on Saturday. Though it has been known by other names in the past, such as the “Spring Fling” and the “Seed Swap,” this year the event was expanded to include classes, games, activities and lots of expert advice.
“Now it’s the Harker Heights Spring Outdoor Expo, (where we are) showcasing all that (Harker Heights and) Bell County has to offer,” said Activities Center specialist Adam Trujillo.
Classes included worm farming and vegetable gardening; games and activities were set up for children both indoors and outdoors, including a sunflower planting station that was sponsored by the Bell County Master Gardener’s Association; plants were for sale by the Central Texas Iris Society; and Kona Ice was on hand to serve their Hawaiian ices.
Killeen resident Kelly Seals swapped some seeds, planted sunflower seeds, and got some gardening advice from experts.
“I’m enjoying myself today,” she said. “I look forward to this event every year.”
The four-hour event was attended by nearly 150 people who came to take advantage of all the Expo brought to the day. Trujillo said this number was roughly double what the event did last year.
The event ended at 1 p.m. — just in time for everyone to head over to Purser Park to participate in the city’s annual “Paws in the Park” event at 2 p.m., making for a full, well-rounded day.
