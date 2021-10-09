HARKER HEIGHTS — Area residents were able to take advantage of cooler morning temperatures to visit the many garage sales that were held throughout the city of Harker Heights on Saturday. The event began at 7 a.m. and ran through 5 p.m.
The community-wide event was rescheduled from last weekend due to the threat of inclement weather.
Ninety-one households registered with the city and were put on a list that people could download from the city’s website, though many other homes participated, as well, as registration was not a requirement.
Sale items included clothing, books, DVDs, toys, games, and tools.
There were also bigger items for sale, such as furniture, video game consoles and video games, holiday decorations, electronics, and even appliances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.