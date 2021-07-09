HARKER HEIGHTS- The Parks and Recreation Department was granted another opportunity this week to open up to the public through its Parks and Rec Fest at Carl Levin Park, a kickoff event for Parks and Recreation Month.
Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Achee told the Herald, “I think it’s been great and the estimated 300 residents who’ve come out are staying a while which tells me they’re getting used to enjoying the outdoors again.”
Food vendors and play stations were purposely stationed across the park grounds at the Thursday evening event giving participants a chance to take advantage of activities such as bounce houses, archery, hula hoops, face painting, basketball and more.
Christy Billigard said, “I have five kids and they’re doing everything from having their faces painted, playing with bubbles, having their pictures made with the giant butterfly and playing basketball. My son, Timothy, is banging on washtubs and trash cans. It was good for us to get out of the house and away from the video games.”
Director of the Harker Heights Library Lisa Youngblood told the Herald, “We have our team volunteers out here hanging around the giant butterfly and just making noise. We just wanted to give our residents a chance to let go and enjoy themselves!”
Dana Johansan brought her six kids along to the festival.
“It’s fun and there’s lots of room to spread out,” she said. “I’m glad to have events like this at the parks.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.