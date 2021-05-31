The city of Harker Heights held a virtual Memorial Day remembrance ceremony Monday in honor of all military men and women who lost their lives in the line of duty.
After posting of the colors by Harker Heights police and firefighters, a rousing performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner” by Christian Wigley, a Harker Heights High School choir student, Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1000 Chaplain William Lewis was tasked with delivering the opening prayer Monday.
“I want to bless the loved ones that are out here that have lost loved ones,” Lewis said. “As I look out at the gathering today, I see faces of frowns, I just ask, Lord, that you put a smile on their faces, as they lost loved ones but they paid the ultimate sacrifice for the United States of America. Some gave, and some gave all.”
Harker Heights decorated the veterans and Purple Heart monuments by City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing, with American flags and evening color-light projections. A Memorial Day wreath was laid next to the Veterans Monument Monday by John Footman and Victor Wiggins Jr.
Col. Kevin Bradley, commander of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment, memorialized the day by speaking at the 3rd Calvary Regiment Memorial in Harker Heights. Bradley said the regiment re-dedicated the memorial in honor of military riflemen who “selflessly served our country and paid the ultimate price.”
“I’m honored to speak with you this Memorial Day and to honor our military men and women who gave their lives in defense of our nation,” Bradley said Monday. “Thank you, ‘Brave Rifles.’”
Harker Heights Mayor Spencer Smith took part in the Memorial Day ceremony with a pre-recorded statement.
“Memorial Day is a somber day. It is a day when we remember the fallen, but especially we remember the Gold Star families. They feel the loss of their loved ones every day,” Smith said. “We need to read history and biography to understand the context of their sacrifices. We must tell their stories; otherwise it will be lost to the passage of time. Remember the fallen.”
To view the Harker Heights Memorial Day ceremony online, go to the Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspr.
