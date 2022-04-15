Harker Heights and the Texas Music Office are set to co-host a Music Friendly Community workshop at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. The workshop will take place at the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce Visitors Center, 552 E. Knights Way in Harker Heights, according to a news release from Gov. Greg Abbott’s office.
The workshop is part of a process for Harker Heights become certified as a “Music Friendly” city and to become one of more than 30 cities to earn the designation.
Musicians, venue owners and the general public are invited to attend the workshop, according to the governor’s release.
“The Lone Star State is brimming with promise, and I look forward to continuing to work alongside community and business leaders in Harker Heights to ensure they have the knowledge and tools they need to succeed,” Abbott said in the release. “Music is a big part of the Texas brand and our local economies, and I thank the Texas Music Office for helping communities large and small to amplify creative partnerships and spur new business growth.”
