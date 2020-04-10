The intersection of Farm to Market Road 3481 and Cedar Knob Road will be closed beginning Monday to allow concrete pavement construction on the east side of the intersection, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Transportation.
The closure should last approximately a week, weather permitting.
The construction is part of TxDOT’s ongoing project on Farm to Market Road 3481, to increase safety and widen the two-lane roadway with a continuous center-turn lane from Farm to Market Road 2410 to Del Rey Drive, according to the release.
TxDOT urges motorists to observe all warning signs and to exercise caution when passing near construction personnel and equipment in the project area.
