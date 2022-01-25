The City of Harker Heights recently completed an investigation into the origin of a stream of water in a local neighborhood, according to a Heights Facebook post Tuesday.
“The City has had numerous citizen concerns relating to the flow of water running down Nola Ruth and Indian Trail,” the City of Harker Heights said in a Facebook post. “Staff has conducted water sampling and have found a weak chlorine residual. The chlorine residual could be present if landscape irrigation were used. Staff then contacted a 3rd party leak detection firm to assist. The firm utilizes specialized equipment to locate these types of leaks. They found no leaks and have determined that the runoff is from ground water.”
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) reviewed the city’s leak detection data and the 3rd party contractor data along with the lab report analysis, according to the city’s post.
“TCEQ is satisfied that the water is the result from ground water and have closed the investigation,” the Facebook post said.
“This project is within the drainage scope of work for this year,” the post stated. “The contractor will construct a underground stormwater pipe which will intercept the ground water from Nola Ruth cul-de-sac driveway and take it underground along Indian Trail to an existing storm sewer system near Verna Lee Blvd.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.