Book Fair

Cassandra Poindexter, left, and Laneishia McWilliams discuss some of the books available at the book fair in Harker Heights in 2019.

 Jeromiah Lizama | Herald

Those looking to buy a book for a low price can look no further than the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library.

The Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale is set for 2-6 p.m. Friday and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the library, 400 Indian Trail, Harker Heights.

