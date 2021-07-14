HARKER HEIGHTS — The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library hosted a Big Truck Day exhibition in the library’s parking lot on Wednesday.
Visitors were able to get an up-close look at a variety of large trucks including police vehicles, fire trucks, ambulances, tractors, waste management trucks, and a U.S. Army infantry carrier vehicle called a Stryker.
Heights children’s librarian Erica Rossmiller said the Big Truck event helps attract families and introduces them to community helpers that keep the city running.
“Firefighters, police officers, animal control, and the military of course,” Rossmiller said.
Rossmiller said the event was held at the library to show people the library has more purposes than lending books.
“A lot of times people think libraries are just a resource for books,” Rossmiller said. “We’re also a place for the community to get information about what the community is offering you and what resources you might need for other aspects besides just reading and literacy.”
Community members were also invited to storytime inside the library in addition to the truck event. In-person storytime events began again in April following the lifting of many pandemic restrictions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.