The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library will officially kick off their Summer Reading Club on Wednesday. This year’s theme is “Family Camp Read.”
All summer long, the library — located at 400 Indian Trail Drive — will offer free programs inspired by nature, hiking and camping. Hopeful attendees may sign up at the library’s circulation desk and claim a Family Camp Read backpack while supplies last.
The first big event will be “Big Truck Day” from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on June 8. Organizers say the event will take place rain or shine and families are invited. Visitors are invited to touch big trucks and meet some of the vehicle owners.
“Get to know Harker Heights policemen, firefighters, public works employees and many other community workers who perform vital tasks throughout Bell County,” Children’s Librarian Erica Rossmiller said.
The Baby Play area in the storytime room will be open for exploration for babies 0-15 months and their grownups. Toddlers and early elementary-aged children can let their imaginations run free in the Family Place play area.
There will be a variety of games and crafts throughout the library which are inspired by transportation.
Visitors may sign up for the virtual portion of the Library’s Summer Reading Club, “Readsquared.” Participants can track their reading all summer long, earn virtual camping badges, complete book challenges and play games. For more information, call 254-953-5491 or email erossmiller@harkerheights.gov.
