HARKER HEIGHTS — The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library is hosting multiple events for children and teens throughout the summer. Here are some of the new programs the library is implementing for teens to enjoy this summer.
Each of these events are free to the public and all supplies will be provided by the Library.
Teen Craft-ernoon
Teens between the ages of 12-18 can attend any of the Teen Craft-ernoons to be held on June 27, July 18, or August 1 at 3 p.m.
These special sessions will focus on specific crafts with a “summer camp” theme. These events are separate from the weekly “Makerspace” activities hosted by the library. Each session will be held in the Library’s Makerspace room.
A-List Club
The A-List Club is an ongoing monthly program for teens and adults with special needs.
The A-List Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. Upcoming meetings will take place on July 12 and Aug. 9.
The main goal of the program is to make these patrons feel welcome in the library and to provide them with a library experience that meets their needs, according the library. They will have an opportunity to socialize and enjoy crafts and games, which help them work on motor skills, visual discrimination, and other developmental skills.
Teen Anime Days
Teens between the ages of 12-18 can come and watch an anime and enjoy snacks. Family-friendly cosplay is encouraged but not required.
It is also a space for teens to meet and make new friends with similar interests.
Teens may attend any of the Teen Anime Days on July 11 and July 25 at 3 p.m.
The library is located at 400 Indian Trail. It is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. as well as Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For more information, call 254-953-5491 or go to https://harkerheights.gov/index.php/departments/library.
