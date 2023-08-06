In a statement from the City of Harker Heights, the boil-water notice issued Friday has been lifted for the following areas:
2002 - 2020 Caribou Trail
2002 - 2020 Caribou Trail
505 - 515 Llama Trail
506 - 514 Kudu Trail
506 - 513 Impala Trail
403,501,502 and 504 Pioneer Trail
2019 Ocelot Trail
2101 Ocelot Circle
2100 and 2101 Grizzly Trail
Normal water usage may resume immediately. Service has been restored, and all water quality tests have been completed. The water is now safe to drink and use without boiling.
For additional information or for questions, call the public works department at 254-953-5649,
