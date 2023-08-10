The City of Harker Heights has rescinded a boil-water notice issued Tuesday for the following addresses:
The City of Harker Heights has rescinded a boil-water notice issued Tuesday for the following addresses:
2002 - 2020 Caribou Trail
506 - 514 Kudu Trail
506 - 513 Impala Trail
403,501,502 and 504 Pioneer Trail
2019 Ocelot Trail
2101 Grizzly Trail
They were under a boil-water notice after a water line broke on Impala Trail in the city. For questions or more information contact the Public Works Department at 254-953-5649,
janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551
Reporter
