HARKER HEIGHTS — The city of Harker Heights began the process of becoming a “Music Friendly” city on Thursday by holding an information session with the Texas Music Office at the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce.
Becoming a “Music Friendly” city essentially would mean Harker Heights could collaborate with other such cities in the state to use the music industry to promote tourism, or to promote the industry by highlighting local artists.
Chip Adams, the community relations and outreach specialist from the Texas Music Office, explained that statewide the music industry accounts for approximately 100,000 jobs and around $8.5 billion in annual earnings.
Around a dozen members of the public involved in the music industry attended the information seminar. One of them was Richard Hegens Jr., CEO of SMTH Anointing Sounds Music Studio, LLC.
During a discussion, Hegens explained what he has been wanting to do for some time.
“I have been really trying to figure out how to bring everything from a jazz night here to an actual music school,” Hegens said.
The city’s Chamber of Commerce president, Gina Pence, will be the liaison between Harker Heights and the Texas Music Office.
The next steps for the city to gain Music Friendly designation include registering with the Texas Music Office and creating an advisory committee.
Once it receives its Music Friendly designation, Harker Heights will join — currently — 32 other cities in the state, although several others have also begun the process, Adams said.
