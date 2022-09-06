Killeen police say a Harker Heights man acknowledged he knew why he was being arrested after being accused of exposing himself in the presence of a child.
The incident happened in Killeen on Thursday. While being placed in custody, police said in an arrest affidavit that the man, identified as 29-year-old Justin Edward Bass, was being placed into custody for exposing himself to a child, and Bass said “I know.”
Police responded to the residence Thursday after a woman made the complaint. The woman told detectives that Bass had come to the house on three separate occasions — uninvited on one occasion — according to the affidavit.
On Thursday, Bass reportedly was near the front porch when he exposed himself in the presence of a 4-year-old girl, the affidavit said.
“(The woman) advised she was standing in her kitchen when she could see Bass through the front door with his (genitals) exposed waiving it back and forth,” the affidavit read.
At the time, the 4-year-old girl was in the house a short distance from Bass and could see his exposed body part.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke arraigned Bass Saturday on a charge of indecency with a child — exposure. Cooke set the bond amount at $100,000. As of Tuesday, Bass was being held at the Bell County Jail.
Also arraigned by Cooke over the weekend on unrelated charges were:
Arthur Demond Mosley, 40, on a charge of deadly conduct discharge of a firearm — individuals. His bond was set at $100,000.
Leon Cornell Hinton, 38, on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. His bond was set at $50,000.
Rachel Joy Blas, 45, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams. Her bond was set at $30,000.
Amanda Nicole Harkness, 35, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram. Her bond was set at $20,000.
Darryl Dewayne Kemp, 42, on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm. His bond was set at $50,000.
Maurice Lionell Forrest, 33, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram. His bond was set at $20,000.
