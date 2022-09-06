Justin Edward Bass

Justin Edward Bass

Editor's Note

This article contains graphic content.

Killeen police say a Harker Heights man acknowledged he knew why he was being arrested after being accused of exposing himself in the presence of a child.

The incident happened in Killeen on Thursday. While being placed in custody, police said in an arrest affidavit that the man, identified as 29-year-old Justin Edward Bass, was being placed into custody for exposing himself to a child, and Bass said “I know.”

