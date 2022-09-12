William Hoffman Jr.

After a Harker Heights man allegedly choked his girlfriend during an argument on Friday, he was charged with assault family violence.

William Eugene Hoffman Jr., 25, said “he and his girlfriend had gotten into a verbal argument and he was trying to kick her out of the residence,” according to the probable-cause affidavit for his arrest. “Hoffman (said) that he was trying to take away her cellphone because he had purchased it for her and had grabbed her waist before she could run away.”

