After a Harker Heights man allegedly choked his girlfriend during an argument on Friday, he was charged with assault family violence.
William Eugene Hoffman Jr., 25, said “he and his girlfriend had gotten into a verbal argument and he was trying to kick her out of the residence,” according to the probable-cause affidavit for his arrest. “Hoffman (said) that he was trying to take away her cellphone because he had purchased it for her and had grabbed her waist before she could run away.”
Hoffman reportedly sustained a bite mark to his arm from the alleged victim.
She said “that in addition to pushing her and throwing her to the ground, Hoffman placed her into a chokehold. (She) stated she was unable to breathe properly (and) admitted to biting Hoffman to get him to stop choking her.”
Harker Heights police said two witnesses saw Hoffman “place (the woman) into the chokehold for approximately one to two minutes.”
According to the affidavit, Hoffman admitted to choking the woman “while trying to take her phone back (but) did not have the chokehold on long enough to physically choke her out.”
Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson set bond at $50,000. On Monday, Hoffman was listed in the Bell County Jail.
In a separate case, Tony Steve Meyer, 51, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-threatening bodily injury following a confrontation between he and a neighbor.
According to the probable-cause affidavit for Meyer’s arrest, the men “had a disagreement earlier that day regarding an incident where (the neighbor’s) dog had been alleged to have bitten Meyer’s wife and dog on the previous Friday. Meyer (said the neighbor) had refused to pay for the medical bills for Meyer’s dog and (said) he would walk his dog by Meyer’s house right then.”
Meyer reportedly returned home and retrieved a rifle before seeing the neighbor and his dog walk toward Meyer’s residence.
“Meyer then admitted to pointing the rifle at the dog and then shooting rounds off near the dog, (saying) he was trying to scare the dog away.”
Killeen police reviewed surveillance footage from a neighbor’s home “that showed the interaction between Meyer and (the neighbor) on the sidewalk,” according to the affidavit. “Meyer can be seen on the public sidewalk, with a rifle in his hand. Another individual, later confirmed to be (the neighbor), can be seen walking a dog on the sidewalk.”
The footage also shows Meyer raise the rifle in his neighbor’s direction and fire into the ground toward his dog.
Johnson set bond at $75,000 bond. Meyer was not listed in the Bell County Jail.
In other arraignments, Johnson set bond at $50,000 for Kenneth Ray Jackson, 59, after Killeen police charged him with unlawful possession of firearm by felon. And Johnson set bond at $100,000 for William Ryder Henry Hudson, 24, after Harker Heights police charged him with assault against public servant.
Both were listed in the Bell County Jail.
