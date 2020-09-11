One residence in Harker Heights flies two U.S. flags each year to remember those who died as a result of the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. But these flags are little bit different from a normal American flag.
Zeke Bermea Sr. said he found the two flags at Walmart in 2011 for $5 each and “I didn’t even really know what I was buying,” Bermea said.
He added that he just loves the flag.
One of the flags lists the names of all of the first responders who died while the other lists the names of everyone else who died on 9/11.
For the last nine years, Bermea has flown them at his house for holidays including Sept. 11.
Bermea said he will be taking the flags on Saturday to get the number of people who died on that day in 2001 stitched onto each flag.
Nearly 3,000 people died as a result of the attacks.
