With temperatures in Killeen rapidly plummeting Thursday afternoon, Harker Heights resident Tisha McKee said she did not want her son walking home in frigid temperatures with wind chills below freezing.
So, she went to his bus stop to wait for him.
The problem was her son, Aidan, a freshman at Early College High School, was not on the bus he is normally on.
That sent McKee into panic mode.
“If it were your kid and nobody knew where your kid was when they’re supposed to be in one spot, as a parent everything bad runs through your flippin’ mind, and you have no idea,” McKee said. “And I wouldn’t have known. Like if he were to get kidnapped, I would’ve had no idea from where (or) what route he was in until that bus got all the way back to the bus barn.”
While she was on the phone with the district’s transportation office, McKee said Aidan walked in the door. He said he walked home in the dark, alone and in freezing weather. The bus — which he had been instructed to board — had dropped him off at Union Grove Middle School, which meant a 22-minute walk home, as opposed to the normal 15-minute walk home from his appropriate stop.
What happened?
McKee said the employee at the transportation office said staffing shortages have forced the district to split some of its routes, and that may have been the case Thursday.
McKee said she understands that there are staffing shortages, but she wants to see more done.
“I truly feel that virtual learning needs to be an option,” she said. “Not full virtual. That way people who choose to go virtual can relieve some of the stress and then care for the kids that are in person.”
Killeen ISD officials did not issue a statement about the situation Friday afternoon.
In December, a similar incident involving a kindergartner happened, where the child ended up on the wrong bus.
McKee said that on Thursday, her son did not have his phone since he was grounded. She said from now on, however, she will never deny him his phone for the commutes to and from school.
