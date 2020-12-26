HARKER HEIGHTS — Some area families kept up annual traditions over the Christmas weekend by taking a trip to Cinemark at Market Heights to watch a movie.
Some families, such as that of Lahela Kalohi-Arroyo, came on Saturday to see “Wonder Woman: 1984,” starring Gal Gadot.
Others, such as Jason Thompson, came to see “Promising Young Woman,” starring Carey Mulligan.
“We’re excited about the new movie,” Kalohi-Arroyo said. “We’re excited to get everyone out of the house safely.”
Kalohi-Arroyo, a Killeen resident who has family visiting from out of state, said she and her family brought a total of nine people, many of whom were kids, with the youngest being 5 years old.
She said she has been to the movie theater in Harker Heights a few times since it reopened Aug. 21, and she said she felt comfortable bringing the children.
“I really like how they have made it to where they block off the seats on either side of you, and 6 feet distancing and everyone is still required to wear their masks,” Kalohi-Arroyo said. “So, we feel safe and feel good about it enough.”
Thompson echoed the feelings of Kalohi-Arroyo as he waited in his vehicle before going in.
“I bring my nieces out a lot — we’re cautious,” he said. “We like coming here a lot, just because of the way they have it set up and they block off seats between you. If it’s too full, we won’t come, but if it’s not, we’ll come.”
Thompson said he has wanted to see “Promising Young Woman” since seeing previews of it, plus, he wanted something to do.
For Kalohi-Arroyo, however, it is a tradition to see a movie after Christmas.
“Traditionally, my family, we do go to the movies the day after, so this was really important to us,” she said.
Also seeing “Wonder Woman” was Harker Heights resident Jacob Barnum and his two sons, Kurtis and Sean.
“We really enjoyed the first one, and we’ve been really excited for the sequel to come out,” said Kurtis Barnum. “We were hoping to see it when it was supposed to come out in the summer, but then COVID happened.”
The Barnums said they believe the original release date was in July.
The Copperas Cove movie theater is also open. However, the Regal Killeen movie theater remains temporarily closed along with all other Regal theaters in the country, according to Regal.
