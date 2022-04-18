HARKER HEIGHTS — While it’s not unusual to see raccoons, opossums, foxes or skunks in Texas, it’s not always easy to find the appropriate help for these animals if finding one in need.
The nonprofit organization All About Exotic Wildlife is a group of volunteers with a mission to take in orphaned and injured native wildlife and provide them with the best medical and supportive care possible.
Located in Harker Heights, the organization’s volunteers nurse injured, orphaned and displaced wildlife before rehabilitating and releasing them back into the wild.
“Through capture, rehabilitation and ultimately release, our volunteer group works to provide a temporary home complete with medical care before rewilding them when they are able to fend for themselves,” said All About Exotic Wildlife CEO Susan Franz.
Animals who cannot survive back in the wild are provided a forever sanctuary.
While All About Exotic Wildlife primarily helps animals like deer, skunks, squirrels, raccoons, opossums, rabbits, foxes, ducks, turtles, ringtail cats and lizards, the organization also helps exotic non-native animals and provides them with a new home.
“Our facility began with a dream to help wildlife who are being pushed out of their habitats through extensive building in our area,” Franz said. “Since this organization began in 2019, our intake has tripled. Prior to developing this nonprofit, I worked with other rescue groups to learn how to best handle intakes, complete a plan for the care, and locate sites for release.”
All About Exotic Wildlife relies on donations to purchase medical supplies, food, specific kinds of milk and holding enclosures for the animals in need.
“We need lumber, fencing and roofing materials to enhance our facility,” Franz said. “Especially needed right now are small animal enclosures such as Critter Nation or Ferret Nation cages as well as puppy milk replacer.”
Yet, the demand changes as different animals are admitted to the rehabilitation center. Interested donors should contact Franz directly at 254-913-9120 to get an idea about what’s needed.
“All donations go directly to supporting our mission,” Franz said.
The facility is located in Harker Heights on a large tract of land zoned for a rehabilitation facility. More information is available on www.allaboutexoticwildlife.com.
“Unfortunately, by law, the facility is not open to visitors,” Franz said.
Although animal lovers can’t visit the center, the nonprofit often visits local events to discuss wildlife conservation and rehabilitation.
“We introduce exotic animals who act as the voice for the wildlife since state law does not allow the use of native wildlife for events,” she said.
Franz wants people to know that it’s essential to care for local and exotic wildlife alike but treat the animals with respect and precaution.
“We encourage anyone who finds injured or orphaned animals to call the game warden or a rehabilitation specialist for assistance,” Frank said. “It’s against the law to house native wildlife without a license.”
