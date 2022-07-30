HARKER HEIGHTS — A Harker Heights-based outreach ministry’s mobile food pantry proved timely for one Harker Heights woman, who said things have been tough lately.
“Stuff like this, it helps the struggling community,” said Nakita Peavy, who lives near where Blessings on the Block Community Outreach set up its mobile food pantry. “We live month-to-month on checks, so whatever we get, but we don’t provide for our daughters, sometimes we do without.”
It also proved timely because Peavy, the mother of a 1-year-old daughter, received baby food. She explained that her daughter was on her last jar prior to her going to the mobile food pantry.
“I’m grateful for these folks right here. I’m grateful for my friends because I wouldn’t have known about this today,” Peavy said, adding that every little bit helps.
Byron Sago, founder and director of Blessings on the Block Community Outreach, said the organization was started to do whatever it can to help the community. He said it also does so in a mobile fashion with the intent to be able to reach more people.
The mobile food pantry allows them to go deeper into neighborhoods and feed people who can’t get to other ones, Sago explained.
“So we bring the food pantry to them,” he said.
Blessings on the Block is a 2-year-old organization, having been formed in 2020.
“We actually started this during the heart of the pandemic, so it was even more needed then,” Sago said. “But we just continue to go at it.”
Killeen resident Makeyvia Smith has helped with Blessings on the Block with her husband since the organization’s inception.
“I do like to give back to people, and I see that it’s a need,” Smith said.
Since she and her husband are both veterans, Smith said it makes her sad to see so many soldiers struggling to make ends meet.
“It kind of made me said that even though they might have had a good job, they were still in need for things,” she said.
Blessings on the Block typically operates a mobile food pantry every few months.
Sago said he and some volunteers will be at the Moss Rose Community & Development Center, 1103 E. Avenue E, in Killeen to provide a hot meal from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 17.
“We try to do what we can,” he said. “Even though we’re small, we try to do what we can.”
For more information about when and where Blessings on the Block Community Outreach will set up, follow it on Facebook and Instagram by searching the name.
