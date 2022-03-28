The Harker Heights Police Department is accepting applications for the Citizens Police Academy until April 5 and two career positions until April 26.
Careers
HHPD is hiring a police officer trainee and telecommunicator.
As an entry level position, telecommunicator will pay $16.64 per hour and requires applicants to be 18 years or older, be a U.S. Citizen, have a G.E.D. or high school diploma, and type 35 words per minute.
The trainee position requires applicants be 21 years or older, be a U.S. Citizen, have a G.E.D. or high school diploma, and have a Texas drivers license. Trainees will be paid $40,479 while at the academy, $42,102 during field training, and $61991 following of the completion of their training.
Benefits include paid medical, dental, vision, life and long term disability insurance; paid vacation and sick leave; being added to the TMRS retirement system; and paid training.
To apply, go to careers.harkerheights.gov.
Citizens Police Academy
Harker Heights 2022 Citizen Police Academy is accepting applications through April 5. This is a free program that is designed for citizens interested in law enforcement and learning about how the HHPD operates.
The program will be from April 5- May 12 on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 to 9 p.m.
Applicants must be 18 years or older, pass a criminal background check, and must live or work in Harker Heights.
Activities will include: criminal justice overview, use of force and basic defense tactics, criminal investigation and fingerprinting, S.W.A.T. demonstrations, ride-a longs, and more.
For more information or to apply, call 254-953-5400 or contact Officer Thomas, cthomas@harkerheights.gov, or Sergeant Mcafee, dmcafee@hrkerheights.gov.
