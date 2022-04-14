The Harker Heights Police Department will host an in-house job fair Thursday from noon to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. at the HHPD Headquarters, at 402 Indian Trail.
The police department is currently looking for police trainees. Recruiters will be available to accept applications and answer any questions during the in-house job fair.
Benefits for the position include paid medical, dental, vision, life and long-term disability insurance; Paid vacation and sick leave, and paid training and holidays.
Applicants who are approved would receive $40,479 while in training, 42,102 during field training and 61,991 after training is completed.
Applicants must be a U.S. citizen, 21 years of age or older, have a G.E.D. or high school diploma and a Texas driver’s license.
Interested residents can fill out an online application at http://careers.harkerheights.gov/ or they can fill one out at the job fair. The officer trainee position will close on Friday, April 22 at 5 p.m., one day after the job fair.
