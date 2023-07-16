Harker Heights residents and visitors to the area can take advantage of a wide variety of activities throughout the summer.
The Parks and Recreation division publishes a monthly calendar of recurring events and options for those who might like to get active, stay active or just take advantage of the many free or low-cost events or programs.
With six listed parks in Harker Heights, a state-of-the-art Recreation Center and the Stewart C. Meyer Library and Activities Center, there should be something for every person, regardless of their interests.
Library
Located at 400 Indian Trail there programs for every age group.
To find a reading club, visit the Find Your Voice Summer Reading Club page at harkerheights.readsquared.com/missionspublic.aspx.
Individuals can work on personal reading missions or just the next good book. There are clubs for kids, teens and adults. The library also has an array of book discussions, performers, science times, caregiver workshops and lots more.
The library summer program information can be found at https://harkerheights.gov/libraryspecialevents.
Library hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, closed Sunday. Additional information is available by calling the library during open hours at 254-953-5491.
Operation E.A.T.
This new program is a community youth feeding initiative that will provides free meals for all kids 18 years old or younger at the library.
To register, go to https://monarch-education.org/operationeat to get your free meal. Meal availability times are 3:30 - 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Recreation center
Located at 307 Miller’s Crossing, the Center is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and closed Sunday and holidays.
The Gymnasium will be closed July 17-21 for a special event. Programs and events are listed on the website at https://harkerheights.gov/index.php/facilities/recreation-center or by calling 254-953-5657.
i can shine Bike Camp
The Recreation Center is the site for the upcoming Variety’s iCanShine Bike Camp which starts Monday and runs through Friday.
The camp will utilize adaptive bicycles and a specialized instructional program. Variety of Texas and iCanShine help local children with special needs become lifelong independent riders.
Folklorico Dance
Registration for Folklorico Dance for the Fall Session is open.
Classes will be held on Mondays from Aug. 7 through Oct. 23. There will be a recital on Oct. 25. Class times for youth ages 6-11 are from 6 to 7:15 p.m. and participants ages 12 and up are from 7:25 to 8:35 p.m.
The session cost $45.00 per student and registration may be done online or in person at the Recreation Center.
AQUATICS
The Carl Levin Park Pool is open from 1;30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. According to officials there are still a few spots open for swim lessons.
To register, go to the Recreation Center as all participants must register in person.
Pool party
The Ability Pool Party is scheduled for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 8.
Senior Pool Time
Senior recreation members can swim for free from noon to 1 p.m. every Friday until Aug. 11.
Senior swim will not meet on days when swim lessons have a makeup or when the pool is closed due to maintenance or weather.
Members will need to have current membership check in cards with current expiration dates.
Senior bingo
The July session will be held from 1 to 2;30 p.m. Thursday.
Senior ladies night out
July’s night out will be at 5 p.m. Thursday when the ladies will visit Panera Bread for dinner.
Each attendee is responsible for purchasing their own meal. Registration is required and can be done over the phone by calling 254-953-5683 or in person at the Recreation Center.
POPSICLES IN THE PARK
There are two more “pop-up” events scheduled in July. The GO program trailer will be loaded with popsicles and games for everyone at two locations in Harker Heights.
“Popsicles in the Park” runs from 10 a.m. to noon and will be in Purser Park at 100 West Mountain Lion Road on Tuesday and in the Community Park at 1501 East FM 2410 on July 25.
Splash bash
A family friendly day with Harker Heights Parks and Recreation staff and the Public Library staff will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 29 at Purser Park.
Join in with water balloons and water gun competitions. The public is welcome to bring their own “ammunition” and water guns.
Community gardens
Plots are available to rent at Carl Levin Park Community Garden and at Kern Park Community Garden. Rentals are for six months or one year.
To pay and register for a plot, visit the Harker Heights Recreation Center.
