HARKER HEIGHTS — The Harker Heights Police Department hosted a Cops and Kids Day event at Kern Park in Harker Heights on Wednesday.
Officer Crystal Thomas, the community services officer with the Harker Heights Police Department, said the event was an opportunity for children and residents in the community to meet with the city’s police officers.
“It is an event based solely on police interacting with the kids and letting them know we’re here for them, and if they need any help, they can come to us,” Thomas said. “This is basically a way for them to feel relaxed around us and let them know we are also human, and we are just like them.”
The community outreach event included representatives from the Harker Heights Public Library and the Harker Heights Parks and Recreation.
Lisa Youngblood, the library director for the Harker Heights Public Library, said she and fellow library volunteers were present signing kids up for the summer reading club, provided free books for children, face painting, and games like cornhole, hula hoops, giant-sized “Jenga” blocks and “Connect 4.”
“We want to get books in the hands of children and in the hands of families,” Youngblood said.
Jeff Achee, the director of Parks and Recreation for the city of Harker Heights, said the event was a joint community outreach between Parks and Recreation, the library and activity center, and the police department.
“Just to get people out to the parks but also build the community outreach between our community, and specifically the police department, today,” Achee said.
