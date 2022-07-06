Detectives with the Harker Heights Police Department Criminal Investigation Division posted on social media Wednesday that it is seeking information on a person who fled from police.
According to the post, which included a photo of the person, the individual was involved in an evading arrest/detention in a vehicle incident that occurred on April 16 (case number 22HH010126).
“If you have any information regarding the identity of this individual, please contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 254-953-5400 option #2,” the post said.
