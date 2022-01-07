Harker Heights police are looking for more information on a woman accused of theft at a local grocery store.
The woman, pictured in a motorized shopping cart, was involved in a theft incident that occurred at H-E-B in Harker Heights on Dec. 21, 2021, according to Harker Heights Police Department.
Those with information regarding the identity of the woman, should contact the HHPD Criminal Investigation Division at 254-953-5400.
