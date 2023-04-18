A Killeen man is suspected of having less than a gram of meth while being arrested on suspicion of having multiple active warrants from Harker Heights, police said in an affidavit.
Around 11:25 a.m. Sunday, a Harker Heights police officer “initiated a citizen contact” with Demeko Bush in the 200 block of Cox Drive.
After speaking with Bush, the officer checked his name and found he had three active warrants from Harker Heights.
While being searched as part of the process of the arrest, police found a “yellowish baggie containing a white crystal-like substance the officer recognized as methamphetamine was found in the suspect’s left bottom cargo pocket,” the affidavit read.
The officer field-tested the substance and it tested positive for meth. It weighed a total of 0.8 grams with packaging, police said.
