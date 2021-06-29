The Harker Heights Police Department is inviting the public to share a conversation over an ice pop at its “Ice Pop with a Cop” event this week.
The event was rescheduled to Thursday due to rain in the forecast. It’ll be held at the Carl Levin Pavilion on Millers Crossing in Harker Heights from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The event is free and open to residents of all ages.
