Mission dinner

Father Richard O'Rourke, pastor of St. Paul Chong Hasang Parish, is presented a certificate of special recognition from Pastor Steve Chae as Sarah Chae of The Jesus Hope and Love Mission in Killeen looks on during the mission's annual "Night Of Honor" on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, at the St. Paul Chong Hasang Parish Center in Harker Heights.

 Gabe Wolf | Herald

HARKER HEIGHTS — The St. Paul Chong Hasang Parish Center will host a farewell celebration open to the public on Saturday.

The farewell celebration is for the Most Rev. Richard O’Rourke, pastor of the St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic church , and his joyful retirement, according to the church.

Jholcomb@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.