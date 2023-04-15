HARKER HEIGHTS — What had been planned for over a month ago on March 9 was finally held Thursday evening at Carl Levin Park.
Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark told the Herald, “What we’re talking about is the annual Volunteer Appreciation that had to be postponed because of what turned out to be a wet and stormy evening. Since this was our first time to hold the Volunteer Appreciation Picnic outside, information from the National Weather Service kept telling us you better call it off for now. It was a good decision.”
Bark, in an email to the Herald, expressed his optimism back in March about the new date saying “we’ll be wishing for perfect weather in April,” and it happened.
Temperatures reached 80 degrees Thursday and there were no rain clouds in sight.
According to Director of Parks and Recreation Jeff Achee, the crowd was estimated at about 275 who enjoyed food from Freebirds and Yum Yum’s plus free snow cones from Kona Ice of Central Bell County.
The awards program was held in the Carl Levin Park Amphitheater.
The city departments participating in honoring their volunteers included Municipal Court, Teen Court, Pet Adoption Center, Library, Zoning Board of Adjustment, Planning and Zoning Commission, Police Department, Fire Department and Parks and Recreation.
A somber and new award was introduced by City Municipal Judge Billy Ray Hall, Jr. in memory of Jonathan Helsham, the son of City Secretary Julie Helsham, who met with an untimely illness and passing last year.
Hall said, “Jonathan stood right here in this line last year to receive a volunteer award as outstanding prosecutor in Teen Court.”
“Our students asked us to develop a way to honor Jonathan and so we have done that by creating the first Jonathan Helsham Award which will continue to be presented each year to a worthy student. This year’s recipient is a young man in Teen Court who represents us with integrity, kindness and compassion. The first winner of the Jonathan Helsham Award is Sean Harris.”
City Manager David Mitchell told the Herald, “Moving this picnic outside was a wise choice because we have so many volunteers now that the Activities Center was beginning to overflow. The weather has made this a perfect evening.”
