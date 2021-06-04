HARKER HEIGHTS – A group of about 50 residents that included children from age three, brothers and sisters, friends, parents and entire families made their way to the Carl Levin Pool Friday for the first day of open swim.
The open swim schedule has been reduced on Fridays from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Director of Parks and Recreation Jeff Achee told the Herald that Friday’s open swim is the first one at the pool in almost two years.
“Finding lifeguards has been a difficult challenge and it’s why we’ve had to cut back on the number of hours that we can stay open. We first asked ourselves is this just a problem that we’re facing through hiring practices or other issues.
“Through research at the state and national level, we learned that this is a problem faced by everyone,” Achee said. “This is not just an issue that we’re dealing with locally. Schedules and class offerings are having to be changed because there is no other choice,” said Achee.
Though the weather was doubtful at the beginning of the day, the clouds began to dissipate and temperatures rose to the mid-80’s as the sun begin to shine.
The excited swimmers happily jumped into the water in the pool, and according to their reactions, it was described as cold, then pleasantly warmed up to the perfect temperature.
Kirsten Bishop and her 3-year old daughter, London, said the day was perfect. Bishop said, “London cried because she was so happy to know that the pool was going to be open.”
The pool will be open today and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Lap swim and pool rentals, however, have been removed as program options at this time, according to Achee.
