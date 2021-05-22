The Harker Heights Pet Adoption Center hosted a kitten shower Saturday to gather donations for the 550 kittens the center cares for and adopts out annually.
The idea for the kitten shower came about two years ago as a way to raise awareness of the cat overpopulation problem in Harker Heights.
“We have all these kittens coming into our shelter every year, but the community doesn’t realize how bad the overpopulation problem is,” Shelter manager Shiloh Wester said Saturday. “So this was more of a community outreach idea to show that this is an issue. They (kittens) cost money to care for, they all have to be spayed, neutered, vaccinated, plus the cost of the care and feeding at the shelter. Having the support of the community makes such a difference.”
Wester said the most important thing a person can do for a new furry feline is make a plan to get them spayed or neutered.
“Cats are basically designed to reproduce,” Wester said. “Their main goal is to breed, so they’ll dart out the door and try to escape. They attract unwanted visitors. Female cats can have two to three litters a year, so it’s just so important, not just because there are so many kittens without a home, but also for the health and sanity of your own household.”
Dozens of people attended Saturday’s kitten shower at the Harker Heights Activity Center at 400 Indian Trail, most for the opportunity to cuddle weeks-old kittens.
“I’m a sucker for kittens,” Katy Wagner, of Harker Heights, said with a laugh. “This is a safe event where I can look at kittens but we cannot bring them home.”
The kittens on hand at the shower were too young to be adopted out quite yet but some of the featured felines will be available for adoption in coming weeks. To check out the Pet Adoption Center’s adoptable cats and kittens visit https://bit.ly/3oGhvpX.
Nancy Sinner, of Copperas Cove, confessed she is not allowed to have any more cats, because she has four at home and her husband says that’s enough, but she couldn’t pass the opportunity to snuggle and visit with the kittens at her favorite shelter in Harker Heights.
“Out of all the animal shelters, this one is fantastic,” Sinner said. “We live in Cove, but what I like about the kittens here, is when you get them, they’re microchipped, they have their shots, and they’re fixed. (The adoption fee) pays for itself.”
The Harker Heights Pet Adoption Center is still in need of donated dry and canned kitten food, powdered kitten formula, Miracle Nipples, small fleece blankets, washcloths, non-clumping cat litter, warming discs, heating pads, brownie or cake pans, and toys.
Wester said their donation box is open to the public in the Pet Adoption Center’s lobby, accessible seven days a week.
The organization is also looking for additional volunteers and foster families.
Anyone who wishes to become a volunteer or foster may pick up a volunteer packet from Harker Heights City Hall to begin the process.
For more information about volunteering/fostering opportunities, call the Pet Adoption Center at 254-953-5472.
