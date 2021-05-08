HARKER HEIGHTS — After enduring a cancelation in 2020 and a delay due to weather last weekend, the first-ever Harker Heights Spring Fest was finally held Saturday.
The family-friendly event featured free fishing, local vendors and a duck race.
Despite ominous clouds lurking in the morning, the rain held off. The blustery spring winds caused a little trouble for a few tents, but overall the event featured plenty smiling faces.
“We are excited to finally kick off Spring Fest Harker Heights and give everyone the opportunity to come out in a safe environment,” Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce President Gina Pence said Saturday.
Spring Fest was the first organized community event the chamber has put on since the pandemic hit in March 2020. Pence noted the vendors were spread out Saturday to ensure social distancing and hand sanitizing stations were located throughout the park.
“We just want everyone to come out, feel safe and get used to getting back out a little at a time and enjoying our community,” Pence said.
Heroes on the Water, a local veterans organization, was on hand with fishing poles and worms to teach kids to fish for free. Several dozen kids lined the pond, casting a reel with hopes of landing a big one.
Some caught little fish; one caught a turtle.
“This is how a lot of us started, as little kids. We were shown by an adult, so we are showing the kids how to fish,” Frank Aguilar of Heroes on the Water said Saturday. “Hopefully they get hooked just like we did.”
Kimberly Marin, 39, of Killeen came out with her 10-year-old daughter, Mireille. They had visited the nearby Farmers Market first and then came over to Spring Fest to enjoy the fresh air and safe socializing while waiting for their son to finish at a Christian camp nearby.
“Here we are outdoors, with other people and just enjoying it, trying to return to some type of normalcy again,” Marin said.
Following the fishing event the chamber had a duck race where participants “adopted” numbered plastic duckies.
Parks staff put the duckies in the pond and the first duckie to reach the shore was the winner.
Harker Heights resident Gabriela Fuentes took home the $300 first prize, and Copperas Cove residents Aaron and Elizabeth Ruggles took home the $100 second place.
