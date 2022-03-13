Harker Heights High School senior Grace Koh is a National Merit Scholar Finalist and a whole lot more.
As a finalist in one of the most exclusive scholarship programs in the nation, the soon-to-graduate Harker Heights student is among the very best academic students in the country.
About 1.5 million high school juniors enter the scholarship program by taking the PSAT test and about 50,000 qualify as commended students or semifinalists. About 15,000 semifinalists advance to the finalist stage and qualify to compete for Merit Scholarships.
But, with Koh, there is much more.
She is also a recipient of a Quest Bridge match. Specifically, she listed her top university choices and the highest caliber university in the nation with the program Koh is interested in selected her.
So, she is headed to Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, to study music education.
“I feel very lucky,” she said Monday, discussing her National Merit Scholar status, Quest Bridge match and other awards.
“A lot of people struggle this time of year and have to wait on scholarships,” she said. “My situation is nicely packaged. I can see all the hard work is worth it.”
The daughter of Sang Hyun Koh and Youmi Kim attended Trimmier and Venable Village elementary schools, Union Grove Middle School and Harker Heights High School.
In addition to excelling academically, Koh is a gifted violinist who earned All-State Orchestra honors three years in a row.
Though she chose this year to forego the All-State auditions to focus on other rigors of her senior year, she managed to earn a spot on the National Youth Orchestra for the second year in a row.
Last year, she traveled to New York City and performed at Carnegie Hall with the national orchestra.
This year, the award-winning violinist will return to Carnegie Hall, plus join the top national scholastic orchestra on a European tour, playing in concert halls in Amsterdam, Berlin and Lucerne, Switzerland.
“I’m very excited,” she said, noting that she is also moving into the final grading period of high school and is taking five Advanced Placement classes. “I have to stay motivated.”
Music education has played a huge part in Koh’s life and her intention is to teach in a fine arts field in a location in need of youth art opportunities.
“I’ve been inspired, and I have also felt the need for orchestral opportunities,” she said.
Koh has taken advantage of middle school and high school orchestra programs in KISD and traveled to the Austin area for additional instruction.
“There are lots of music education fields and I’m going to a university that will help me provide opportunities for my future students.”
