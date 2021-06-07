While the business is back open, emergency officials were unable to determine exactly what was floating in the air at the Harker Heights Target that led to the store’s temporary closure.
The hazardous-material incident happened on Friday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. at the Target in Harker Heights located on East Central Texas Expressway.
The Harker Heights Fire and EMS responded to a call about an “irritant in the store,” according to Harker Heights Fire Marshal Brad Alley. Officials said one person was treated for respiratory irritation, but did not have to be transported to the hospital.
Alley said Monday that he did not know what the irritant inside of the store was.
Target’s media relations department told the Herald the chemical did come from inside the building, but was not from the building itself. They said the building was immediately evacuated and ventilated through its HVAC system.
Target officials also said they do not know what the chemical was, who discharged it or why,
The store was closed for four hours Friday while fire officials investigated the incident. It has since been reopened and is fully operational.
