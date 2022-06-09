The City of Harker Heights is accepting worn American flags to be “properly retired with honor and respect,” according to a social media post.
Area residents are asked to fold the flag neatly and place it in a plastic bag. The bags can be dropped off at the Harker Heights Activities Center or the Harker Heights Recreation Center.
The last day to drop off flags is June 30.
Area residents can call 254-953-5493 for more information.
