The city of Harker Heights has been selected as the host site for the official 2020 Texas State Arbor Day Celebration on Nov. 6.
During Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Harker Heights Mayor Spencer Smith read a declaration proclaiming Nov. 6 as “Texas Arbor Day” in Harker Heights.
A 10 a.m. ceremony and honorary tree planting will be “live streamed” from the Carl Levin Park Amphitheater and can be viewed in communities around the state on Facebook@texasforestservice and @harkerheightsspr.
The Texas Recreation and Park Society (TRPA), http://traps.org/2020/10/27/texas-arbor-day/, is sponsoring “live streamed” Texas Arbor Day videos on YouTube beginning at 9:30 a.m.
The TRPA is also providing a kit of activities and resources and a coloring book published by the Stewart C. Meyer Public Library in Harker Heights.
Rose Ramos, a staff member at the library, composed the story for the coloring book. Harker Heights High School art students designed the art.
The Texas A&M Forest Service, tfsweb.tamu.edu, is sponsoring a Texas Arbor Day Scavenger Hunt Contest.
The celebration is being hosted by the Texas A&M Forest Service, Texas Recreation and Park Society, Texas Forestry Association, International Society of Arboriculture Texas Chapter, the City of Harker Heights and sponsored by Oncor Electricity Delivery and the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce.
For the past nine years, Harker Heights has been designated a Tree City, U.S.A. because of its excellence in community forestry.
The theme of the celebration is Growing Texas Traditions.
Officials said, “The great state of Texas is steeped in history, culture and tradition. This Arbor Day, in a year like no other, we encourage all Texas communities to celebrate trees and to grow some new traditions.”
According to a press release from Texas A&M Forest Service Communications, the theme highlights the connection between trees, forests and people and ties them into our deep Texas heritage. Traditions are about maintaining information, behaviors and customs handed down through generations.
The press release went on to state that residents should plant trees in their yards, at school or at places of business. It is also a great opportunity for families to get out and learn about trees and how they protect and affect the lives of Texans.
For more information about the Harker Heights Arbor Day celebration, contact Adam Trujillo, activities center specialist, at 254-953-5466, atrujillo@harkerheights.gov or Jerry Bark, assistant city manager, at 254-953-5600, jbark@harkerheights.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.