Harker Heights – The pandemic year has caused many disruptions, including in the school system. While schools are open again and virtual classes available, many students are still behind their academic schedule due to unusual learning environments and longer breaks.
Tutoring services can effectively fill educational gaps and help bring students back on track with their learning.
Sylvan Learning center, located at 440 E. Central Texas Expressway Suite 107 in Harker Heights, is one example.
“We provide supplemental education or tutoring services to families, kindergarten through 12th grade, and we do everything from reading, math and writing to college prep, study skills and state test prep,” said local franchise owner Chris Pittner. “We do a little bit of everything.”
Sylvan Learning is a leading provider of personal learning for students in grades K-12. The learning center has more than 40 years of experience and more than 750 points of presence throughout North America.
Before getting a certified teacher assigned as a tutor, students will take a computer-adaptive assessment.
“Those are extremely accurate and … and specifically help us understand where your child is academically – from the standpoint of what skills have they mastered and what gaps they may have,” Pittner said. “We can develop a very customized program for your child.”
While students get individualized instructions from their teacher, all learning groups are formed in a one-to-three ratio and follow a guided practice approach to make future learning in regular school settings easier.
“We want the child to learn how to work independently,” Pittner said.
After learning a section, students take a test to make sure they understood the specific subject. Later on, teachers repeat previously practiced content to analyze if the students have retained it.
“That’s part of the reason why kids learn about three times faster at Sylvan than they do in school because it is very customized and it’s very focused toward the child,” he said.
To quickly catch up, Pittner recommended a total hour of tutoring from 2-6 hours a week during the school year and 10-12 hours a week during school breaks.
While there is a variety of payment options available, prices average between $45-55 an hour in addition to a one-time assessment fee of $79.
“It allows them to get as much tutoring as possible in a short period of time, so children get caught up quickly,” he said. “It makes it affordable for just about anybody.”
Since prices depend on what each child needs academically, Silvan gives an exact payment plan after the assessment. Customers will not be locked into a contract.
“We believe that it’s our responsibility to not only offer excellent academic results but also excellent customer service,” said Pittner.
Over the past year, Pittner has seen a drastic change in education levels in all age groups.
“Covid has had a massive impact on students, and where they should be academically, that’s for sure,” he said. “We have noticed that students are further behind than they typically are.”
Pittner recommended parents who notice learning difficulties to talk to their child’s school, teacher or contact a tutoring center as soon as possible.
“It might be something simple, but at the same time, we do know that schools are overwhelmed right now because they’ve had to change so much, and teachers are working very hard,” he said. “Some help from a tutoring company such as Sylvan is a very good resource.”
While private tutors might help with individualized learning difficulties, tutoring centers can give stronger assessments and better customized programs since certified teachers hold classes in small groups.
“Our success rate is extremely high, so get help somewhere,” Pittner said. “Don’t just hope it gets better … and then it just continually gets worse.”
While the educational facility has been in the community for over a decade, franchise owner Pittner recently returned to the Harker Heights Sylvan Learning center his children used to attend after spending several years running tutoring locations in the Houston area.
He is looking forward to offering educational services to families in the Killeen, Fort Hood and Copperas Cove area.
Additional information on tutoring and assessments can be found online at https://locations.sylvanlearning.com/us/killeen-tx or call Sylvan center in Harker Heights at 254-449-7385.
