Ken-Cates-Fox-and-Friends

Retired Army Sgt. 1st Class Ken Cates was the recipient of the 2019 Nexen Hero Jeep Wrangler as part of the Nexen Hero III Campaign. Cates is the third veteran selected to receive a custom vehicle built by Nexen Tire as part of its commitment to honor the nation’s heroes.

 Courtesy photo

A former Fort Hood soldier and Harker Heights resident was the winner a new Jeep Wrangler with big tires this week.

Nexen Tire America, Inc. announced this week that retired Army Sgt. 1st Class Ken Cates, executive director of the Fort Hood Area Habitat Humanity, is the recipient of the 2019 Nexen Hero Jeep Wrangler equipped with 37-inch Nexen off-road tires as part of the Nexen Hero III Campaign.

