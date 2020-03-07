HARKER HEIGHTS — Local residents gathered and volunteered their time to work at Carl Levin Park for the second “I Love My Parks Day” of 2020, hosted by the Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Department.
Around 30 volunteers worked around the gazebo at the park by mulching the trees, adding mulch around the gazebo, repainting the gazebo and other work.
Jeff Achee is the parks and recreation director for the city and he explained the reason for the event.
“It’s really, really important for people to have ownership of their facilities because these are public parks and public facilities, and I think it really helps people to understand the work that goes into maintaining these areas,” Achee said.
“It kind of gets people to appreciate the facility itself.”
Freddie White is a Harker Heights resident who uses the park frequently with his family.
“Just an opportunity to contribute to this park; we always use it,” White said. “I think parks are important especially for the kids. So if we’re gonna use it, I think it’s part of our responsibility as citizens of the city to help keep it up, keep it pretty and help maintain it.”
Jessie Waller is a Killeen resident who works at Pen-Fed Credit Union in Harker Heights.
“I work for Pen-Fed Credit Union and we are in Harker Heights, and we try to do things in the community,” Waller said.
“Even though I live in Killeen, seeing as both my wife and I work in Harker Heights these are places where we take our children. There’s not that many places to go … with the kids, whether it’s exercise or for fun, so it’s nice if it’s pretty.”
