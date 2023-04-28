HARKER HEIGHTS — The Super Walmart in Harker Heights has been remodeled to be more inviting to the public, store officials said during a celebration event Friday morning.
A celebratory ribbon-cutting and community event was held at the grocery and retail store, 2020 Heights Drive, at 8 a.m. Friday.
The event included a mural reveal, a ribbon-cutting, check presentations, and multiple vendors doing giveaways for attendees.
“We are absolutely thrilled to be out here for the regrand opening; they really went in and did a lot of updates to the store to make it more shoppable, more friendly,” Gina Pence, CEO of the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce, told the Herald. “You kind of look around and can see the freshness, and we really appreciate the investment; not only on the dollars they spent to revamp the store but also employing the citizens here at the store.”
The event introduced changes, such as new signage around the store, upgraded apparel departments, upgraded deli department, online grocery pickup moved to the other side of the store, and front end transformations.
“We appreciate everything done to the store... as you can see the new signing, the new graphics, the new restrooms we have — it’s a really good job” said Bobby Pruitt, Walmart store manager for Harker Heights.
Pruitt spoke at the event alongside Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce officials.
Vendors participating in the event included Coke, Pepsi and Dr Pepper and food trucks from Kona Ice, Simply Good Burger, Ta’Curado, Box Fit Nutrition and El Taco Bros, which gave attendees plenty of fun options to choose from.
“Kristen Distributing Company (is) happy to partner with Walmart and give away this RedBull; hopefully we get to grow our business and theirs, too,” Jeff Grey told the Herald.
The event also focused on the recognition of community partnerships with the presentation of grants to local organizations.
Walmart provided $1,000 to Killeen Cove Chiefs Youth Sports Association and $2,500 to Festival of Trees.
