A Harker Heights woman is in jail after being accused of striking a police officer responding to a call.
At around 8:35 p.m. Sunday, a Harker Heights police officer was on patrol when he went to the 100 block of East Iowa Drive in Harker Heights for a 911 call about a domestic disturbance.
A woman, later identified as 22-year-old Sidney Dya Lock, answered the door while holding a wine bottle. Police described her demeanor as “agitated” in an arrest affidavit.
The officer attempted to speak to an older woman in the residence, who police say dialed 911, about the disturbance call. Lock got louder and more agitated. While walking up a staircase, Lock was so loud it prevented the officer from hearing the older woman, the affidavit said.
The officer tried to tell Lock to lower her voice so he could hear. Lock then pointed her finger at the officer and lifted his patrol cap off his head, police said.
When the officer went to detain Lock, she pushed the officer, punched him in the chest and hit him on the ride side of the chin with her elbow, police said. Lock then struck the officer’s left ear with the wine bottle she had.
The officer detained Lock and called other officers to assist. The officer said the strike to the chin caused him pain.
Officers were able to talk to the older woman who told police Lock had struck her in the face and took the phone from her twice while talking to the 911 dispatch, the affidavit said.
Harker Heights police spokesman Lt. Stephen Miller said the officer returned to duty.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke arraigned Lock Monday on a charge of assault on a public servant. He set her bond at $100,000. As of Tuesday, Lock was in Bell County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.