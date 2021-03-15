In February, the Herald spent time and effort, as did city staff members, trying to get the facts regarding what should have been seen as a matter of simple semantics on the part of Killeen City Council and government.
And why it all happened the way it did is still not entirely clear.
At the Feb. 2 Killeen City Council workshop meeting, technical issues influenced the outcome of two council agenda items. These included the council’s nomination, and eventual selection, of developer Dick Young to the board of directors for the Tax Appraisal District of Bell County, and later was the decision not to move forward on the issue of a camera surveillance system for the city, which some see as an important tool in Killeen’s ongoing issues with crime.
For the first issue, Councilmember Steve Harris told the Herald he received a “message” that Councilmember Shirley Fleming had been disconnected from the online Zoom conference on which Fleming was participating in the workshop from her home. When asked what kind of message it was, Harris wouldn’t say, nor would he say who it was from.
Fleming said she was “very, very disappointed” in the camera system vote, which failed to pass 3-2. If Fleming’s vote had counted, it would have been a tie, 3-3 vote, with the tiebreaking vote going to the mayor.
When asked who called who about the appraisal board vote, Fleming declined to provide any specifics on how the vote by phone procedure took place for the Tuesday workshop, and discontinued the phone call.
In that interview and subsequent requests by the Herald, Harris declined to identify who sent the message, but said that it was not someone connected to the vote.
But the Herald was curious: If a council member received a message during a council meeting — a message that directed him to immediately call and get another council member on the line so she could quickly vote on a topic — why would Harris want to keep the messenger’s identity a secret?
Apparently, only Harris knows the answer to that, and he’s fought tooth and nail to not name the name, refusing to this day to not say who the messenger was.
However, the Herald had other means to find the truth — open records requests — which are often time-consuming processes for both newspaper and government entity, alike.
In response to a Feb. 9 open records request filed by the Herald, Killeen City Attorney Traci Briggs provided an email response in early March. She said that her understanding is that Fleming contacted City Spokewoman Hilary Shine and asked her to tell Harris that she wanted to FaceTime into the meeting.
In response, Shine simply stepped out from the conference from behind the dais and informed Harris of the request.
“I made the Mayor aware first that Mayor Pro Tem Fleming was having issues reconnecting via Zoom,” Shine said. “After trouble-shooting but failing to reconnect multiple times, Mrs. Fleming and I discussed alternate means for her to rejoin the meeting. She suggested that she had utilized FaceTime with Councilman Harris at a previous meeting. I told her I would let Mr. Harris know, which I did.”
It was as simple as that — Shine opened a door and asked Harris if he could get Fleming on the phone, so she could take part in the voting.
But the Herald did not know that at the time.
Curious to see who was giving instructions to council members during meetings, the Herald submitted a pair of records requests, per Texas Open Meetings Law, requesting the following: The name of the messenger and the message of a Zoom message or Text message referred to by Steve Harris prior to the vote for Dick Young as a nominee for the appraisal board, and all texts (sent and received), phone call recordings, and list of numbers Harris has called or who has called him from Jan. 1, 2021, to date, on his city-issued cellphone.
“The city will provide you the records from my phone,” Harris said by email on Feb. 14, in response to the open records request. “There is definitely nothing for me to hide. The question you have to ask yourself is if, you are chasing a ‘ghost’ of an idea. I will be silent on this until after the stories are written. Still, disappointed, unless y’all are trying to make me a hero. Lol.”
The Herald did multiple stories on the issue last month, sending and receiving multiple emails to city staff until they finally revealed Shine was the messenger — which Harris could have clarified in early February, saving time and expenses for both the newspaper and the city.
In response to the technical issues that occurred at the workshop in question, Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra said the council has been in contact with the city about resolving them. He also said that he would be open to an option where by council members upgrade their home internet speed, at city expense.
At its Dec. 8 meeting, the council voted on two issues, one for rezoning and the other on the amendment to the city’s future land use map, for which then-Councilman Jim Kilpatrick’s vote was not recorded, and thus not counted, also due to technical issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.