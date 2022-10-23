Name: Steve Harris
Party: Republican
Occupation: Middle School Science Teacher
Age: 52
City of Residence: Killeen
Steve Harris, 52, is a middle school science teacher and former Killeen City Council member. He is a candidate for the Bell County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4, Place 2 seat. The Herald asked questions of each candidate. Harris’ answers are below:
1) When you arraign an accused offender, there is a range of bond amounts you can set depending on the crime the person is alleged to have committed. What do you anticipate will be your methodology when determining an appropriate bond amount?
The methodology for doing this is simple on its base. As with any case, the type of offence will be taken into consideration; along, with the severity level of the offence as it relates to public, and or personal safety. The verification of whether the suspect was out on bail when the alleged offence was committed, and the verification of a non-existing or pre-existing record of previous convictions would round off the procedure. From there, an appropriate bond will be set.
2) There is a backlog of small-claims cases in Precinct 4 - both places. In July, the Herald reported that the types of cases in Place 2 differ from Place 1. Your counterpart in Place 1 has said that since he was elected, he and your predecessor have disposed of a growing percentage of the cases in the docket. What is your plan to work through the backlog of cases and bring them to a resolution?
Although saying that I would take on more of these cases would be the easiest response, it would also be presumptuous in that knowing, and not knowing how the number of varying cases, such as evictions, are flooding the dockets as well. In order to work on reducing the small-claims backlog, I would work with my counterpart to evaluate the situation and come up with the most efficient plan to get these cases back to their most efficient and manageable level as possible.
3) Justices of the Peace must work with numerous law enforcement agencies at all hours of the day to continue to ensure the efficiency of the court system in Precinct What background or experience do you have that will help you in this regard?
My background and experience include 3 terms as a Killeen City Councilman, 25+ years of coaching and teaching, head coach on the collegiate level; also, working with individuals and groups of individuals from different organizations and entities that, although were not all related to law enforcement, required the same levels of interactive business and social standards, abilities and professionalism that it would take to work with law enforcement. My extensive hours of observing both judges in their courtroom also gives me some advantages. Learning, and teaching people to learn is still what I do in KISD.
4) What makes you the best candidate that people should vote for?
My indisputable and provable track record of commitment to honesty and integrity who, also does not waiver amid pressure. With the ability to make decisions based upon what is right, and not what is popular, I have a unique experience and insight through extensive hours already spent in the JP courtroom observing cases with both Justices, while asking clarifying questions and receiving advice on case handlings. My life and work experience with, and in public service is my resume. With a faith and integrity that is intrinsic, it’s the law, the evidence, and justice…for all. Visit HarrisforJP4.com for more information.
