It’s true, Harry Potter has come to a local neighborhood off Bunny Trail in southwest Killeen.

The streets of the new residential area — under construction by Reese Creek Developers — are named after characters and other wizardly things in the famous Harry Potter books by J.K. Rowling.

potterhood-2.jpg

Street signs are shown from a new Killeen residential area under construction with street names from Harry Potter books.
potterhood-2.jpg

Street signs are shown from a new Killeen residential area under construction with street names from Harry Potter books.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.