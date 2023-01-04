It’s true, Harry Potter has come to a local neighborhood off Bunny Trail in southwest Killeen.
The streets of the new residential area — under construction by Reese Creek Developers — are named after characters and other wizardly things in the famous Harry Potter books by J.K. Rowling.
The new neighborhood, where homes are still being built, is on the east side of Bunny Trail between Stan Schlueter Loop and Stagecoach Road.
The longest street in the neighborhood is Dumbledore Road, named after a famous wizard from the books.
There’s also Privet Drive, noted in the Harry Potter series where “the houses looked perfectly boxy and each had a garden at the front and back.”
Other streets in the developing neighborhood include Wizard Drive, Gryffindor Lane, Muggle Avenue, Seeker Drive and Hedwig Street, named for Potter’s pet owl who delivers mail. Harry Potter fans will recognize all the names.
There are other neighborhoods in Killeen with colorful street names.
In west Killeen, there’s an area with Seabiscuit, Thoroughbred and Mustang drives.
That community is adjacent to the neighborhood of floral streets like Bachelor Button Boulevard, Bridal Rose Road, Hydrangea Avenue or Wisteria Lane.
Near South Fort Hood Street, developers went with astronomical designations like Orion Drive, Gemini Lane, Taurus Drive, Leo Lane and Aries Avenue.
In older north Killeen, there’s a neighborhood with streets named after famous generals: Eisenhower, Sherman, Shoemaker and Robert E. Lee drives.
